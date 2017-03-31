March 31 GBM Resources Ltd:
* WCB Resources and GBM Resources terminate heads of
agreement
* WCB Resources - termination of heads of agreement with gbm
due to financing conditions for agreement not being met prior
to deadline of March 31
* WCB Resources Ltd- GBM announced on March 31, 2017 that
completion of their $10million loan agreement was unsuccessful
* WCB Resources Ltd- GBM announced they are continuing to
source alternative funding
* WCB Resources-until funding is identified, size,nature of
any funding is known,merger discussions between WCB and GBM have
necessarily been put on hold
* WCB Resources Ltd - should appropriate funding package be
sourced, WCB and GBM will consider re-opening merger discussions
