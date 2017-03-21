March 21 WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz Ag
* FY funds from operations (FFO I) more than doubled to 18.0
million euros ($19.38 million)
* Dividend of minimum 50 pct of FFO expected for business
year 2017 again
* FY rental income increased to 32.6 million euros ($35.09
million) after 10.4 million euros in previous year
* FFO I guidance for 2017: 23-24 million euros - already
supported by existing portfolio and latest acquisitions
