March 21 WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz Ag

* FY funds from operations (FFO I) more than doubled to 18.0 million euros ($19.38 million)

* Dividend of minimum 50 pct of FFO expected for business year 2017 again

* FY rental income increased to 32.6 million euros ($35.09 million) after 10.4 million euros in previous year

* FFO I guidance for 2017: 23-24 million euros - already supported by existing portfolio and latest acquisitions