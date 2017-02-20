BRIEF-OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
Feb 20 WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG:
* Acquires retail asset through issuance of a mandatory convertible above NAV and current stock-market price
* Purchase price is financed amongst others, through a mandatory convertible with a conversion price of 2.90 euros ($3.08) per share
* Acquisition of a retail centre with rental space of around 12,300 square metres Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.
SINGAPORE, June 16 Lee Suet Fern, managing partner of global law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's combined practice in Singapore, has stepped down from the position to focus on her international role in the firm, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.