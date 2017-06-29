UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Wealth Glory Holdings Ltd:
* For year ended 31 march 2017, group's continuing operations recorded a revenue of hk$63.3 million as compared to hk$58.9 million in previous year
* Board did not declare an interim dividend and did not recommend payment of final dividend in respect of year ended 31 March 2017
* Group recorded FY loss attributable to owners of co of about hk$81.6 million versus loss of about hk$49.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources