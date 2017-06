June 15 TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA :

* WEALTHINTEL, INC. AND TAS GROUP SIGN LETTER OF INTENT TO DEVELOP W$T'S DISRUPTIVE PAYMENT TECHNOLOGY

* TAS, VIA ITS UNIT IN THE UNITED STATES, PLANS TO DEVELOP AND ASSIST WEALTHINTEL IN THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS PROPRIETARY INTELLIGENT SYSTEM METHOD OF PAYMENT FINANCE AND SOCIAL COMMERCE NAMED W$T AND INTEGRATE IT, WITH ALL REQUIRED CERTIFICATIONS, WITH OTHER DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY COMPONENTS OF W$T'S GROUNDBREAKING SYSTEM

* FINAL NEGOTIATIONS ARE IN PROGRESS AND A COMPLETE CONTRACT IS ANTICIPATED BY BOTH PARTIES TO BE FINALIZED DURING THE SUMMER