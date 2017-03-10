BRIEF-Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
March 11 Weatherford International Plc
* Weatherford International Plc says in connection with his appointment as CEO, board approved annual base salary of $1.0 million for Mark Mccollum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
* Lannett announces approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing