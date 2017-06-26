June 26 Weatherford International Plc
* Weatherford International - In June 2017, company
identified an immaterial error, with no cash flow impact, of
approximately $28 million, net - SEC filing
* Weatherford - Identified error related to recognition of
revenue with a customer, Petróleos De Venezuela, S.A.
* Weatherford International Plc - Impact of correction will
reduce accounts receivable by approximately $28 million as of
June 30, 2017
* Weatherford International says will correct immaterial
error in quarterly report on form 10-Q for the three and six
month periods ended June 30, 2017
* Weatherford - Immaterial error resulted in overstatement
of both accounts receivable & revenue of about $22 million & $23
million, respectively, as of and for 2016
* Weatherford says beginning Q3 2016, time expected to
collect revenue earned with pdvsa exceeds contractual payment
terms, represents implied financing arrangement
* Weatherford - Correction to reduce revenue, increase
interest income by about $31 million and $3 million,
respectively, for three and six months ended June 30
* Weatherford - Error resulted in overstatement of both
accounts receivable & revenue of about $6 million & $8 million,
respectively, as of & for 3-mths ended March 31, 2017
* Weatherford - Impact of error would have no impact on
previously reported compliance with covenants under senior
revolving & term loan credit facilities
