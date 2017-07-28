FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Weatherford reports second quarter 2017 results
July 28, 2017 / 11:13 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Weatherford reports second quarter 2017 results

July 28 (Reuters) - Weatherford International Plc

* Q2 revenue $1.36 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.46 billion

* Q2 loss per share $0.17

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.24 excluding items

* Weatherford International Plc - "‍believe our industry will remain range bound within this 'medium-for-longer' price level for some time"​

* Says ‍until production growth is moderated, "we expect continuous short-term cyclical fluctuations​"

* Weatherford International Plc - ‍OneStim(SM)joint venture with Schlumberger on track to close in second half of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

