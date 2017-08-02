FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Webjet enters into binding agreement to buy Jacktravel Group
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
Science
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 2, 2017 / 9:31 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Webjet enters into binding agreement to buy Jacktravel Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Webjet Ltd

* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire Jactravel Group (Holdings) Limited for an enterprise value of £200 million

* Acquisition estimated to be at least about 25% EPS accretive in FY17 on pro-forma basis

* Acquisition will be funded by proceeds of entitlement offer and A$145 million of existing cash reserves and debt funding

* About 2.7 million new Webjet shares to be issued to continuing management shareholders & private equity vendor of Jactravel at issue price of A$10.94 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.