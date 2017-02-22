Feb 22 Webjet Ltd

* HY profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable $39.4 million up 269%

* Co has declared an interim dividend of 7.5 cents per share fully franked

* HY revenues from ordinary $124.8 million versus $74.6 million

* Increasing our EBITDA guidance for FY17 to $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: