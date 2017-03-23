BRIEF-TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
March 23 Weborama SA:
* FY consolidated revenue 29.1 million euros ($31.4 million) versus 26.2 million euros year ago
* FY operating income 0.9 million euros versus 0.8 million euros year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9274 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Cellcom Israel Ltd as of June 5 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4t9zc)