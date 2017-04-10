GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 10 WEC Energy Group Inc:
* WEC Energy Group Inc - total capital spend over five-year period of 2017-2021 expected to be in range $9.5 billion -$10.0 billion Source text:(bit.ly/2nyD0wJ) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.