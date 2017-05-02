BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 WEC Energy Group Inc
* WEC Energy Group posts first-quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.12
* Q1 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.24 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $2.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results