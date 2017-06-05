BRIEF-Snipp enters 12-month extension of music licenses from customer
* Snipp secures six-figure contract for a new application of its expertise in promotions marketing and provides update on financing
June 5 Wecast Network Inc-
* Wecast announces corporate name change to Seven Stars Cloud Group
* Wecast Network Inc - co will continue to trade on nasdaq stock exchange but under new symbol "SSC", with no change in company's share structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Snipp secures six-figure contract for a new application of its expertise in promotions marketing and provides update on financing
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.
BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's No. 1 eucalyptus pulpmaker, is considering a bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, it said in a securities filing late on Wednesday.