BRIEF-IBC Advanced alloys announces upsizing of private placement to C$1.75 mln
March 20 Wecast Network Inc:
* Wecast Network Inc - on March 14, co through unit entered into capital increase agreement with Guizhou sun seven stars technology company
* Wecast Network Inc - company will have right to appoint two of gz s three board members, chairman of board and chief executive officer
* Wecast Network Inc - GZSSS will have right to appoint one board member, supervisor and chief financial officer
* Wecast Network - after deal, Guizhou sun seven stars technology trading platform to issue new shares equal to 94.12% of equity to GZSSS for rmb 80 million
* Wecast Network Inc - pursuant to agreement terms, parties to share dividends, other profits of GZ at ratio of 70% to co and 30% to GZSSS - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2nXCSCF) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Russian stocks led losses on emerging markets on Thursday, hitting 15-month lows and heading for a third day of losses as risks grew of expanded U.S. sanctions and oil prices tumbled amid worries over U.S. and world economic growth.
LONDON, June 15 Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investor concern over the pace of U.S. economic growth overshadowed a widely telegraphed rise in Federal Reserve interest rates that lifted the dollar off recent lows.