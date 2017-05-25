BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
May 25 Wecast Network Inc
* Wecast raises $2 million usd in private placement
* Wecast network inc - entered into a subscription agreement for sale of 727,273 common shares of its common stock
* Peak Resorts announces two new expansion projects and provides preliminary fiscal year 2017 results
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.