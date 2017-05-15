France, banks, retail rebound make for bright start for European shares
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 15 Wecast Network Inc
* Wecast Network reports Q1 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $300 million
* Wecast Network Inc says revenue for three months ending March 31, 2017 was $33.2 million as compared to $1.3 million for same period in 2016
* Wecast Network Inc - reiterating full year top line revenue guidance of $300 million usd
* Wecast Network Inc - "expect gross margins to expand" as the year continues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.
PARIS, June 19 Two aircraft leasing companies kicked off orders for the newly launched Boeing 737 MAX 10 on Monday.