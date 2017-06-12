BRIEF-IGT awarded 7-yr contract with the West Virginia Lottery
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services
June 12 Wecast Network Inc:
* Wecast to purchase 51% of Nextgen Exchange Group
* Wecast Network Inc - WCST will pay no monetary or stock consideration for acquisition
* Wecast Network Inc - will buy 51% of outstanding capital shares in Nextgen Exchange Group from seller, Redrock Capital Group Limited and owned co
* Wecast Network Inc - seller has entered into a separate agreement with Delaware board of trade holdings
* Wecast Network Inc - seller will transfer 5% of total issued and outstanding stock of Nextgen to DBOT
* Wecast Network Inc- John Wallace will serve as executive chairman of Nextgen
* Wecast Network Inc - digital currency based products and index product trading is expected to begin in second half of 2017
* Foxconn to invest over $10 billion on U.S. display-making plant
* AZZ Inc - AZZ intends to relocate its existing operations in Norcross, Georgia to new location