April 13 Weichai Power-:

* Announcement Positive Profit Alert

* Expected to record an increase of about 140% to 170% in net profit attributable for three months ended 31 march 2017

* Weichai power co ltd-increase in net profit was mainly due to an increase in sales of company's main products for three months ended 31 march 2017

