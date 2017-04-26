April 26 Weight Watchers International Inc

* Weight Watchers names mindy grossman president and ceo

* Weight Watchers International Inc- grossman will also join weight Watchers board of directors at that time

* Weight Watchers International Inc- mindy grossman has been appointed president and chief executive officer effective july 2017

* Weight Watchers International Inc- Grossman joins Weight Watchers from HSN, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: