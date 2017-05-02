UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Weight Watchers International Inc
* Weight Watchers announces first quarter 2017 results and raises full year 2017 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $329.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $1.40 to $1.50
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $329 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 7 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources