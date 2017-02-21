Former Oracle board member dogged by links to China-backed chip deal
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
Feb 21 Weingarten Realty Investors:
* Q4 earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Weingarten Realty Investors - common dividends per share increased 5.5% to $0.385 per quarter
* Weingarten Realty Investors sees 2017 core FFO per share $2.37 - $2.43
* Weingarten Realty Investors - sees FY nareit FFO per share $2.36 - $2.42
* Weingarten Realty Investors sees 2017 same property noi with redevelopments 2.50% - 3.50%
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Weingarten Realty Investors sees 2017 same property noi without redevelopments 2.00% - 3.00%
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
LONDON, June 15 Some U.S. shale producers claim they can produce oil profitably with prices well below $50 per barrel or even $45 per barrel; the oil market is likely to put those claims to the test.
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)