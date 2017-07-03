July 3 Nikkei

* Welcia Holdings likely recorded a more than 40% rise in operating profit to about 6.5 billion yen in the March-May quarter - Nikkei

* Welcia Holdings' sales apparently jumped 9% to around 167 billion yen in March-May quarter - Nikkei

* Welcia Holdings Co Ltd's sales are projected to swell 8%, while operating profit is seen expanding 9% for full year ending next February - Nikkei