UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 Nikkei :
* Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% to about 24 billion yen in the fiscal year ended in February - Nikkei
* For fiscal year ended in Feb, Welcia Holdings' sales probably climbed 17% to around 620 billion yen, existing-store sales likely rose just over 4% - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2nLYfWV) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources