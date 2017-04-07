April 7 Nikkei :

* Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% to about 24 billion yen in the fiscal year ended in February - Nikkei

* For fiscal year ended in Feb, Welcia Holdings' sales probably climbed 17% to around 620 billion yen, existing-store sales likely rose just over 4% - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2nLYfWV)