BRIEF-Novartis says Cosentyx helped arthritis patients at 3 years

* Says Cosentyx shows sustained improvements in signs and symptoms for both active ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis in up to 80 percent of patients at 3 years (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)