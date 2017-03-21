BRIEF-Zeria Pharmaceutical ends license agreement with EA Pharma
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
March 21Well Lead Medical Co Ltd :
* Says its hospital investment management unit plans to invest 8 million yuan to set up a Meizhou-based hemodialysis unit
* Says its hospital investment management unit plans to invest 5 million yuan to set up a Zhuhai-based hemodialysis unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sYPvmy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding