June 1 Wellard Ltd

* to sell M/V Ocean Outback for A$34.9 million

* vessel will be purchased by israeli company, dabbah slaughterhouse limited

* sale of m/v ocean outback will result in an estimated usd12.17 million (approx. a$16.34 million ) reduction in existing debt

* expects completion of sale of m/v ocean outback to occur in q1 of fy2018.