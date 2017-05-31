UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Wellard Ltd
* to sell M/V Ocean Outback for A$34.9 million
* vessel will be purchased by israeli company, dabbah slaughterhouse limited
* sale of m/v ocean outback will result in an estimated usd12.17 million (approx. a$16.34 million ) reduction in existing debt
* expects completion of sale of m/v ocean outback to occur in q1 of fy2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources