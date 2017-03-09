March 9 Wellcare Health Plans Inc

* Wellcare health plans inc- expects additional interest expense and financing costs associated with new 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2025

* Wellcare health plans inc- additional expenses do not require co to change 2017 guidance for adjusted earnings per share- sec filing

* Wellcare health plans inc - will incur a one-time loss on extinguishment of debt of approximately $0.36 per diluted share

* Wellcare health plans inc- one-time charge will be excluded from co's adjusted earnings per diluted share

* Wellcare health plans- loss of $0.36per share in connection with redemption, repurchase of outstanding $900 million in principal amount of 5.75% notes due 2020