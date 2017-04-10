BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 WellCare Health Plans Inc:
* WellCare Health Plans Inc - CEO Kenneth A. Burdick's 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million versus $7.8 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2nTOvdu) Further company coverage:
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: