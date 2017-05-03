BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
May 3 WellCare Health Plans Inc
* Wellcare reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.61
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.50
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $6.55 to $6.80
* Wellcare health plans inc - is increasing its full-year 2017 adjusted eps guidance to a range of $6.55 to $6.80 from its previous guidance range
* Wellcare health plans-medicare health plans membership was 356,000 members at march 31, 2017, up 9.2 percent compared with march 31, 2016
* Wellcare health plans - medicare health plans membership was 356,000 members at march 31, 2017, and increased by 30,000 members compared with march 31, 2016
* Wellcare health plans inc- medicare health plans premium revenue of $1.1 billion for q1 of 2017 increased 12.4 percent compared with q1 of 2016
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wellcare health plans inc - q1 gaap total premium revenue $3,947 million versus $3,536 million
* Wellcare health plans - medicare pdp membership was 1.1 million as of march 31, 2017, and increased by 74,000 members, or 7.2 percent versus march 31, 2016
* Q1 revenue view $3.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wellcare health plans inc - sees fy total gaap premium revenue $16.55 billion to $16.95 billion
* Wellcare health plans inc - sees fy total adjusted premium revenue $16.45 billion to $16.85b billion
* Fy2017 revenue view $16.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wellcare health plans inc - revised 2017 outlook includes acquisitions of universal american and certain assets of php Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 15 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd said it would buy 50 Boeing 737MAX series aircraft from Boeing for an aggregate list price of $5.8 billion, to meet demand for more efficient aircraft while expanding its fleet portfolio.
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine