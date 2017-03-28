BRIEF-Veneto Banca's former managers being notified of legal action against them
June 14 Italian regional lender Veneto Banca says:
March 28 Wells Fargo & Co -
* Wells Fargo announces agreement in principle to settle class action lawsuit regarding retail sales practices
* Settlement amount of $110 million will be set aside for customer remediation
* Wells Fargo had fully accrued for amount of the settlement at December 31, 2016
* Settlement class will include all persons who claim that Wells Fargo opened an account in their name without consent
* Expects settlement to resolve claims in 11 other pending class actions that unauthorized accounts were opened in customers' names or that customers were enrolled without their consent
* Wells Fargo & Co - "In order to move forward and avoid continued litigation, wells fargo agreed to this settlement notwithstanding arbitration clause"
* Settlement will include persons who says co enrolled them in product or service without consent from Jan 1, 2009, through date settlement agreement is executed
* Wells Fargo says settlement class will also include persons who says Wells Fargo submitted an application for a product or service in their name without consent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PRAGUE, June 14 Czech lender Komercni Banka will be ready to meet higher capital requirements next year, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday, after the central bank decided this week to make banks put more aside in case of hard times.
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union regulators should consider the social impact of winding down banks when they apply new liquidation rules that could affect depositors, retail investors and senior bondholders, a German-Italian joint paper said.