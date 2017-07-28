FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces plan to remediate customers for auto insurance coverage
#Auto Manufacturing
July 28, 2017 / 3:30 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces plan to remediate customers for auto insurance coverage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo announces plan to remediate customers for auto insurance coverage

* In total, about $64 million of cash remediation will be sent to customers in coming months, along with $16 million of account adjustments

* Reviewed policies placed between 2012 and 2017 and identified approximately 570,000 customers who may have been impacted and will receive refunds and other payments as compensation

* Starting in august 2017, wells fargo will proactively reach out to impacted customers with letters and refund checks

* Review determined that certain external vendor processes and internal controls were inadequate

* Customers may have been charged premiums for cpi even if they were paying for their own vehicle insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

