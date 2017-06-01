BRIEF-Bankinter to pay interim dividend of 0.05915 euro gross per share
* TO PAY FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND AGAINST 2017 PROFITS OF 0.05915 EURO GROSS PER SHARE ON JUNE 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 1 Wells Fargo & Co:
* Wells Fargo & Co-on May 24, court issued order regarding proposed settlement agreement entered by co in class action lawsuit
* Wells Fargo - court indicated inclination to grant parties' motion for preliminary approval of settlement subject to parties' submitting revised settlement
* Wells Fargo & Co - is working with plaintiffs' counsel to submit a revised settlement agreement - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2rtmYoF) Further company coverage:
* TO PAY FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND AGAINST 2017 PROFITS OF 0.05915 EURO GROSS PER SHARE ON JUNE 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies- removal from ban list - FIIS/RPIS : M/S IDFC Limited Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sAslkt) Further company coverage:
* Says share trade to halt from June 22 pending regulatory review of asset acquisition