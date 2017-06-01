June 1 Wells Fargo & Co:

* Wells Fargo & Co-on May 24, court issued order regarding proposed settlement agreement entered by co in class action lawsuit

* Wells Fargo - ‍court indicated inclination to grant parties' motion for preliminary approval of settlement subject to parties' submitting revised settlement

* Wells Fargo & Co - is working with plaintiffs' counsel to submit a revised settlement agreement - sec filing