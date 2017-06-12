BRIEF-Il Sole 24 Ore lending banks extend standstill agreements until Nov. 15
* LENDING BANKS EXTEND STANDSTILL AGREEMENTS ON DEBT UNTIL NOV 15 Source text: http://reut.rs/2sYBE04 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 12 Wells Fargo & Co :
* Beginning June 24, its mobile & online customers will have access to Zelle P2P payments through Wells Fargo online and Wells Fargo mobile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 22 Fosun International said it was operating normally, after media reported China's banking regulator had ordered a group of commercial banks to assess their exposure to offshore purchases by some acquisitive Chinese firms, including Fosun.
FRANKFURT, June 22 The European Central Bank will ignore government complains about rising borrowing costs when it eventually tightens policy and will not help any particular country, the ECB's chief economist said, according to the German magazine Spiegel.