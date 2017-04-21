April 21 Wells Fargo & Co:
* Wells Fargo expands class-action settlement for retail
sales practices to $142 million, adds accounts as early as May
2002
* Wells Fargo & Co - updated settlement will add $32 million
to previous agreement for a total settlement amount of $142
million.
* Says company is working directly with customers to resolve
issues through its complaints process
* Wells Fargo & Co - expects this settlement to resolve
claims in 11 other pending class actions
* Wells Fargo - if co is unable to resolve issues directly,
customers who believe they got product or service they did not
want offered a free mediation service
* Wells Fargo - expects to resolve claims that unauthorized
accounts were opened in customers' names or customers were
enrolled in products without consent
