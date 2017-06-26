BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT extends and increases credit facility
June 27 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
June 26 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo Government & Institutional Banking says named four public finance veterans to key management roles in Wells Fargo Securities
* Wells Fargo Government & Institutional Banking says Donald Wenzel, Jr joining GIB as executive vice president and leader of business operations risk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.