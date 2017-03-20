BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
March 20 Wells Fargo & Co :
* Wells Fargo reports February retail banking customer activity
* Feb total branch interactions down 1% LM, and down 11% YOY
* Says for Feb average consumer and small business deposit balances down modestly LM, but up 6% YOY
* February new consumer credit card applications down 4% LM, and down 0.2 million, or 55%, YOY
* Feb point-of-sale debit card transactions down 2% LM, but up modestly YOY
* Says for Feb primary consumer checking customers of 23.5 million, up modestly LM, and up 1.9% YOY
* Feb customer-initiated consumer checking account closures down 10% on linked month basis and 11% YOY
* Feb point-of-sale active consumer credit card accounts of 7.5 million, down 2% LM, but up 4% YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.50 percent in May versus 2.60 percent in April - SEC filing
COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained.