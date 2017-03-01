March 1 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo announces executive compensation actions to
promote accountability
* Wells Fargo says eight senior executives will receive no
cash bonuses for 2016; three-year equity awards made in 2014
will be reduced by up to 50%
* Wells Fargo says board's independent investigation is
ongoing
* Wells Fargo says aggregate reduction in compensation
totaling approximately $32 million, based on 2016 target bonuses
and current price of Wells Fargo shares
* Wells Fargo says investigation is expected to be completed
before company's April 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* Wells Fargo says compensation actions are in addition to
previously announced forfeitures of unvested equity awards
totaling $41 million by John Stumpf
* Wells Fargo says 8 executives include Tim Sloan, John
Shrewsberry, David Carroll, Avid Modjtabai, Hope Hardison, David
Julian, Michael Loughlin, James Strother
