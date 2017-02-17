Feb 17 Wells Fargo & Co

* Total branch interactions for January were down 12% from December

* Wells fargo reports january retail banking customer activity

* Average consumer and small business deposit balances were stable from December 2016 and up 7% YOY for Jan

* January consumer checking account opens were up 18% linked month due to typical seasonality, but down 0.2 million, or 31%, YOY

* Jan new consumer credit card applications were up 8% versus linked month

* Jan customer-initiated consumer checking account closures were up 1% on linked month basis and 4% YOY