BRIEF-Shunsin Technology Holdings says 2016 dividend record date is July 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15
June 15 Welltend Technology Corp :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/x1l9K7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15
* Subsidiary, Myriad International Holdings, is exploring possibility of an international USD bond offering by meeting potential investors on roadshow
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25