Feb 22 Welltower Inc:
* Welltower reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $1.10
* Welltower Inc sees FY 2017 normalized ffo in a range of
$4.15 to $4.25 per diluted share
* Welltower - expect average blended ssnoi growth of
approximately 2 pct to 3 pct in 2017
* Qtrly same store seniors housing operating revpor growth
of 4.3 pct versus 4q15
* Welltower - anticipate funding development of
approximately $323 million in 2017 relating to projects underway
on December 31, 2016
* Welltower - expect to report net income attributable to
common stockholders in a range of $2.65 to $2.75 per diluted
share in 2017
* Welltower - expect development conversions during 2017 of
about $544 million, which are currently expected to generate
yields of about 7.7 pct
* Welltower - we anticipate approximately $2 billion of
disposition proceeds at a blended yield of 7.6 pct in 2017
* Q4 FFO per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
