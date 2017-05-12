May 12 Wema Bank Plc:

* Announces the resignation of its chairman, adeyinka asekun from the board on may 10

* Announce appointment of Babatunde Kasali, a nonexecutive director, as the new chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2r9YMVM Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)