BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy plans green bonds, unit to acquire property assets
* Says property unit in deal to buy property assets for 667.1 million yuan ($97.88 million)
May 12 Wema Bank Plc:
* Announces the resignation of its chairman, adeyinka asekun from the board on may 10
* Announce appointment of Babatunde Kasali, a nonexecutive director, as the new chairman of the board
* Aileron Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 3.75 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
* Says IVL Finance Limited appointed Pinank Shah as its CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: