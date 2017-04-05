BRIEF-Shenzhen Kaifa Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 5 Wemade Entertainment Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell 2.3 million shares in Kakao Corp for 200.43 billion won
* Says expected transaction date is April 6
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Uld2xz
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.033 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
June 15 Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd