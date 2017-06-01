UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Wendys Co:
* Wendys - NPC international agreed to remodel 90 acquired restaurants in image activation format by end of 2021, build 15 Wendy's restaurants by 2022-end
* Wendys co - received franchise fees of $6.4 million upon closing of transaction, which will be recorded as revenue
* Wendys - expects to incur an additional cash disbursement of approximately $5 million following completion of post-closing reconciliation within 60 days of closing
* Wendys co - expects to report a pre-tax loss on NPC transaction in its quarterly report on form 10-q for fiscal quarter that will end on July 2 Source text (bit.ly/2qEL3JK) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources