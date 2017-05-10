UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Wendys Co
* CFO - "consumer continues to be very responsible even with growing discretionary income...they're still managing higher cost like health care, rent and student loan debt"
* CFO - seeing a lot of value messaging from the competitive set
* CFO - gap between food at home and food away from home closed a bit, but still very wide
* CFO - testing delivery, have a delivery test in Columbus and Dallas with door dash
* Didn't see material impact from McDonald's testing fresh beef in Dallas Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources