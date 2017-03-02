March 2 Wendys Co

* Wendys Co - as of Jan 1, 2017, co had about 12,100 employees, including about 1,200 salaried employees and about 10,900 hourly employees - SEC filing

* Wendys Co - as of Jan 3, 2016, company had about 21,200 employees, including about 1,500 salaried employees and about 19,700 hourly employees