BRIEF-Wenzhou Kangning Hospital updates on A share offering

July 17 (Reuters) - Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co Ltd

* Hairun is in process of assigning a new authorized representative in relation to A share offering

* Submitted to CSRC an application for voluntary suspension of review process of A share offering on july 4, 2017

* Application for voluntary suspension of review process of A share offering was approved by CSRC on July 13, 2017

* Expects to submit relevant documents to CSRC for resumption of review process of A share offering as soon as practicable