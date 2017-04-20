BRIEF-Deutsche Bank to restructure corporate, investment banking - Bloomberg
April 20 Wereldhave Belgium
* Rental income for the first quarter 2017 amounted to € 12.9 million (2016: € 12.3 million)
* For the fiscal year 2016, a gross dividend of € 5.10 (net dividend € 3.57) per share is attributed
* Q1 fair value of investment property portfolio – including development projects – decreases to € 818.7 million (31 dec 2016: € 819.8 million)
* Over 2017 there will be no contribution to the net result from core activities by adding new development projects
* Management company expects for the full year, a net result from core activities slightly below the level of 2016.
* In the first quarter 2017, the shopping centres’ epra-occupancy rate slightly decreases to 95.6% (31 december 2016: 95.9%).
* Offices epra-occupancy rate decreased from 90.9% at 31 dec 2016 to 90.6% at 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
SINGAPORE, June 15 Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers fell in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.