Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
April 20 Werner Enterprises Inc:
* Werner Enterprises reports first quarter 2017 revenues and earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Werner Enterprises inc qtrly total revenues $501.2 million versus $482.8 million
* Q1 revenue view $491.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Werner Enterprises inc qtrly total revenues $501.2 million, up 4 percent
* Werner Enterprises Inc - for full year of 2017, we expect net capital expenditures to be in range of $200 million to $250 million
* Werner Enterprises Inc - e ended q1 2017 with 7,180 trucks in truckload segment compared to 3,640 trucks at end of q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment