March 7 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc:

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - announced renewal of an agreement with Lockheed Martin

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - Wesco will provide chemicals to U.S. military bases globally in support of F-35 program

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings - deal renews existing contract to provide chemical management services to certain divisions of Lockheed Martin